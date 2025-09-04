Major Boost to India's Container Capacity: JNPort's New Expansion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong inaugurated the second phase of JNPort's PSA Terminal. This expansion increases the terminal's container handling capacity to 4.8 million TEUs, reinforcing its status as India's premier container port. JNPort handles over half of India's containerized cargo.
In a significant upgrade to India's maritime infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong inaugurated the second phase of JNPort's PSA Terminal on Thursday. This expansion elevates the terminal's handling capacity to 4.8 million TEUs, marking a pivotal moment for the country's top container port.
The expansion secures JNPort's role as a leading hub, with five major dedicated container terminals operated by global market leaders, capable of accommodating 18,000 TEU vessels thanks to a deep draft of over 15 metres. The port handles 54% of all containerized cargo across India's major ports, solidifying its strategic importance.
The virtual event also saw participation from key figures, including Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Managing Director PSA India Gobu Selliaya, and JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh, highlighting the collaborative efforts driving this major enhancement in maritime capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
