UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge
UK stock markets saw a rise on Thursday, led by consumer staples, utility stocks, and a strong performance from Currys. Meanwhile, travel stocks fell, notably Jet2. Investors are focused on corporate updates, potential tax hikes, and upcoming retail sales data amidst concerns over Britain's economic stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:25 IST
UK stock markets experienced a slight increase on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer staples and utility sectors, as investors evaluated various corporate updates.
The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3%, while the midcap index climbed 0.8%. Key performers in the bond-proxy utility sector included United Utilities, National Grid, and Severn Trent, which saw notable gains.
However, the travel and leisure sectors faced setbacks, with Jet2 experiencing a significant decline, anticipating a challenging year ahead. Investors remain vigilant with respect to Britain's fiscal policies and upcoming economic indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement