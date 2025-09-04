Left Menu

UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

UK stock markets saw a rise on Thursday, led by consumer staples, utility stocks, and a strong performance from Currys. Meanwhile, travel stocks fell, notably Jet2. Investors are focused on corporate updates, potential tax hikes, and upcoming retail sales data amidst concerns over Britain's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:25 IST
UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK stock markets experienced a slight increase on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer staples and utility sectors, as investors evaluated various corporate updates.

The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3%, while the midcap index climbed 0.8%. Key performers in the bond-proxy utility sector included United Utilities, National Grid, and Severn Trent, which saw notable gains.

However, the travel and leisure sectors faced setbacks, with Jet2 experiencing a significant decline, anticipating a challenging year ahead. Investors remain vigilant with respect to Britain's fiscal policies and upcoming economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

 India
2
IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

 India
3
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

 India
4
Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025