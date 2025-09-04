UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

UK stock markets experienced a slight increase on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer staples and utility sectors, as investors evaluated various corporate updates.

The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3%, while the midcap index climbed 0.8%. Key performers in the bond-proxy utility sector included United Utilities, National Grid, and Severn Trent, which saw notable gains.

However, the travel and leisure sectors faced setbacks, with Jet2 experiencing a significant decline, anticipating a challenging year ahead. Investors remain vigilant with respect to Britain's fiscal policies and upcoming economic indicators.

