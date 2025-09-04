Left Menu

i.AI: Paving the Way for India's Global Digital Footprint

i.AI, an Indian social media platform, aims for Rs.500 crore in revenue within 30 months and plans global expansion. Aligning with Prime Minister’s self-reliance vision, it offers AI-driven services emphasizing cultural relevance and community trust, poised to challenge global giants and redefine social media.

Updated: 04-09-2025 16:37 IST
i.AI Embodies Prime Minister's Call for Homegrown Platforms, Targets Rs.500+ Crore Revenue. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - i.AI, a pioneering social media platform from India, is revolutionizing the digital economy by embodying the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance. The platform is more than a social channel, establishing a robust ecosystem that engages creators, businesses, and users with AI while safeguarding and monetizing Indian data domestically.

Founder and CEO Kapil Agarwal asserted that i.AI responds to the call for creating homegrown digital solutions. With a target revenue of over Rs.500 crore in the next 24-30 months, the platform aspires to achieve breakeven operationally by the third year. Supported by cultural relevance and AI innovations, i.AI aims to emerge as the nation's first global social media export.

The platform continues to engage users by promoting regional content and empowering creators, marking it as a formidable competitor to global players like Facebook and Instagram. Future expansion across Asia, the Middle East, and Western markets seeks to enhance India's position in the global digital landscape, merging technology and culture.

