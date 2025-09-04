Left Menu

Blackstone's Strategic Leadership Shuffle in APAC Real Estate

Blackstone has promoted Tuhin Parikh to Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India. Asheesh Mohta takes over as Head of Real Estate India, following extensive corporate changes. Blackstone's significant presence in India's real estate sector includes investments in various asset categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:46 IST
Blackstone, a global investment behemoth, has announced key leadership changes in its APAC real estate sector. Tuhin Parikh has been elevated to the role of Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India, the company revealed Thursday.

In tandem with these changes, Asheesh Mohta will step into the role of Head of Real Estate India. Mohta previously served as Head of Real Estate Acquisitions India, highlighting significant internal structuring within Blackstone's Asia-Pacific operations.

With over USD 50 billion in assets under management in India, Blackstone has firmly cemented its status as a major foreign investor in the Indian real estate market. Its portfolio spans office spaces, shopping malls, logistics, hotels, data centers, and residential properties across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

