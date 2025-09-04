Blackstone's Strategic Leadership Shuffle in APAC Real Estate

Blackstone, a global investment behemoth, has announced key leadership changes in its APAC real estate sector. Tuhin Parikh has been elevated to the role of Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India, the company revealed Thursday.

In tandem with these changes, Asheesh Mohta will step into the role of Head of Real Estate India. Mohta previously served as Head of Real Estate Acquisitions India, highlighting significant internal structuring within Blackstone's Asia-Pacific operations.

With over USD 50 billion in assets under management in India, Blackstone has firmly cemented its status as a major foreign investor in the Indian real estate market. Its portfolio spans office spaces, shopping malls, logistics, hotels, data centers, and residential properties across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)