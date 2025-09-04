Left Menu

Wella Professionals Unveils 'Ultimate Smooth' in India: A Haircare Revolution

Wella Professionals launches 'Ultimate Smooth' in India, featuring advanced anti-frizz technology aimed at transforming dry, dull hair. The event showcased interactive demonstrations at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, attended by notable figures like former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. It's a groundbreaking entry into India's growing Smoothness & Anti-Frizz segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST
Wella Professionals Unveils 'Ultimate Smooth' in India: A Haircare Revolution
Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range launch event in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wella Professionals, renowned for its groundbreaking haircare innovations, has announced the launch of its latest product line, 'Ultimate Smooth', in India. This new range aims to provide immediate and lasting results for dry and frizzy hair. The launch event, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, showcased live demonstrations and interactive sessions with experts.

The 'Ultimate Smooth' launch represents Wella's strategic move into India's rapidly growing Smoothness & Anti-Frizz haircare market. The range, which includes a Purifying Shampoo, Smoothing Conditioner, Intense Nourishing Mask, and Miracle Oil Serum, is touted to transform hair within seconds while offering 96-hour frizz control.

Speaking at the event, Pravesh Saha, General Manager for South Asia at Wella Company, emphasized the innovation behind the 'Ultimate Smooth' line, aiming to redefine a segment critical for Indian consumers. By combining patented technology with a deep understanding of modern lifestyles, Wella is setting new industry standards, promising products that meet the needs of discerning consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

 India
2
IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

 India
3
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

 India
4
Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025