Wella Professionals Unveils 'Ultimate Smooth' in India: A Haircare Revolution

Wella Professionals, renowned for its groundbreaking haircare innovations, has announced the launch of its latest product line, 'Ultimate Smooth', in India. This new range aims to provide immediate and lasting results for dry and frizzy hair. The launch event, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, showcased live demonstrations and interactive sessions with experts.

The 'Ultimate Smooth' launch represents Wella's strategic move into India's rapidly growing Smoothness & Anti-Frizz haircare market. The range, which includes a Purifying Shampoo, Smoothing Conditioner, Intense Nourishing Mask, and Miracle Oil Serum, is touted to transform hair within seconds while offering 96-hour frizz control.

Speaking at the event, Pravesh Saha, General Manager for South Asia at Wella Company, emphasized the innovation behind the 'Ultimate Smooth' line, aiming to redefine a segment critical for Indian consumers. By combining patented technology with a deep understanding of modern lifestyles, Wella is setting new industry standards, promising products that meet the needs of discerning consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)