Chaos at Victoria: Double-Decker Bus Crashes, 15 Hospitalized

In a shocking incident, 15 people were hospitalized after a double-decker bus crashed near London's Victoria Station on Thursday morning. The crash occurred when the bus mounted the sidewalk during rush hour.

The Metropolitan Police reported that two additional individuals received medical treatment at the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The bus, part of Route 24, was being driven by one of the injured individuals during the incident. Authorities have appealed for witness accounts and dashcam footage as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)