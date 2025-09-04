Left Menu

Chaos at Victoria: Double-Decker Bus Crashes, 15 Hospitalized

A double-decker bus crash near London’s Victoria Station left 15 people hospitalized. The Route 24 bus, driven by an injured driver, mounted the sidewalk during morning rush hour. Police are investigating, appealing for witness footage. Victoria is a bustling hub for commuters and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a shocking incident, 15 people were hospitalized after a double-decker bus crashed near London's Victoria Station on Thursday morning. The crash occurred when the bus mounted the sidewalk during rush hour.

The Metropolitan Police reported that two additional individuals received medical treatment at the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The bus, part of Route 24, was being driven by one of the injured individuals during the incident. Authorities have appealed for witness accounts and dashcam footage as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

