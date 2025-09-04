Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: Expanding the Electric Bus Network

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to expand its electric charging infrastructure with 46 new stations, supported by over Rs 130 crore in funding for 327 electric buses. This eco-friendly initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, aims to strengthen green transport and boost employment across the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government is intensifying its commitment to sustainable transport by approving the construction of 46 additional electric bus charging stations. As Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced on Thursday, the initiative seeks to bolster the state's green transportation infrastructure.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) aims to enhance operational efficiency for its fleet of 327 electric buses by developing e-charging stations at 53 strategically planned locations. Out of 90 assessed sites, 46 have been sanctioned for development, part of a larger vision to smooth the transition to electric vehicles.

With Rs 20 crore sanctioned by the state and Rs 110.95 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the project prioritizes 34 key locations including Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Manali. This effort not only aligns Himachal Pradesh with environmental protection goals but also promotes employment in both urban and rural domains.

