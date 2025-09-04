Himachal Pradesh Powers Up: Expanding the Electric Bus Network

The Himachal Pradesh government is intensifying its commitment to sustainable transport by approving the construction of 46 additional electric bus charging stations. As Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced on Thursday, the initiative seeks to bolster the state's green transportation infrastructure.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) aims to enhance operational efficiency for its fleet of 327 electric buses by developing e-charging stations at 53 strategically planned locations. Out of 90 assessed sites, 46 have been sanctioned for development, part of a larger vision to smooth the transition to electric vehicles.

With Rs 20 crore sanctioned by the state and Rs 110.95 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the project prioritizes 34 key locations including Shimla, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Manali. This effort not only aligns Himachal Pradesh with environmental protection goals but also promotes employment in both urban and rural domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)