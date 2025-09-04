NextGenGST Reforms: A Diwali Gift for 140 Crore Indians

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for slashing GST rates, a move he claims will elevate 'Ease of Living' for all citizens. This cut in GST is perceived as a major Diwali gift to 140 crore Indians, aiming at simplifying lives.

The CM emphasized that PM Modi's focus has always been on the common man. With the significant reduction in GST, citizens including MSMEs, farmers, and youth will experience reduced tax burdens, ultimately enriching their daily lives, Patel stated.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi promised 'NextGenGST' reforms for simplifying life and propelling the economy. These reforms have now been swiftly enacted, setting new GST slabs at 5% and 18% starting September 22, benefiting middle-class families, small traders, and entrepreneurs across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)