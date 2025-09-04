Left Menu

NextGenGST Reforms: A Diwali Gift for 140 Crore Indians

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel applauds PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for reducing GST rates, enhancing 'Ease of Living' nationwide. The reforms, termed 'NextGenGST', promise to simplify lives and boost the economy, affecting MSMEs, farmers, and everyday citizens positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for slashing GST rates, a move he claims will elevate 'Ease of Living' for all citizens. This cut in GST is perceived as a major Diwali gift to 140 crore Indians, aiming at simplifying lives.

The CM emphasized that PM Modi's focus has always been on the common man. With the significant reduction in GST, citizens including MSMEs, farmers, and youth will experience reduced tax burdens, ultimately enriching their daily lives, Patel stated.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi promised 'NextGenGST' reforms for simplifying life and propelling the economy. These reforms have now been swiftly enacted, setting new GST slabs at 5% and 18% starting September 22, benefiting middle-class families, small traders, and entrepreneurs across the country.

