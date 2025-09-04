Left Menu

Boosting Arunachal Pradesh's Aviation to Fuel Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has called for improved aviation services in the state. After meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Parnaik highlighted the success of Donyi Polo Airport and advocated for expanded flights and facilities to enhance tourism, market access, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:02 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urged the central government to enhance aviation services and boost connectivity throughout the state. He underscored the necessity of increasing flight availability and airport facilities, as well as regulating air cargo services.

In a recent meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik lauded the Donyi Polo Airport's high passenger footfall. He suggested bolstering airline services and flight frequencies to accommodate both local and tourist demands.

The governor also promoted the advancement of aviation infrastructure in other strategic areas like Ziro and Pasighat, aiming to unlock tourism potential and drive economic growth. Highlighting the state's agricultural output, he advocated for dedicated cargo services to enhance market access and farmer income. The union minister affirmed a commitment to fortifying the state's aviation facilities for comprehensive development.

