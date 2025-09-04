Left Menu

ICAI Champions GST Rate Rationalisation for Economic Boost

ICAI asserts GST rate rationalisation will simplify taxpayer compliance and boost consumption. Effective September 22, new rates of 5% and 18% aim to lower prices on various products. Successful implementation hinges on prepared GSTN systems, clear directives, and anti-profiteering efforts ensuring benefits reach consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:14 IST
ICAI Champions GST Rate Rationalisation for Economic Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has endorsed the GST Council's decision to rationalise tax rates, proposing a dual rate structure of 5% and 18% from September 22. This move is expected to ease compliance for taxpayers and stimulate market consumption by bringing down prices of numerous goods and services.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the necessity of prepared GSTN systems and precise communications as critical components for a successful implementation. Moreover, anti-profiteering measures will play a crucial role in ensuring reduced rates benefit end users.

Nanda also noted the government's focus on rationalising tax rates in the textile sector. This approach aims to simplify compliance, improve transparency, enhance profitability, and boost India's textile exports on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

 India
2
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

 India
3
EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

 Global
4
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025