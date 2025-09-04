ICAI Champions GST Rate Rationalisation for Economic Boost
ICAI asserts GST rate rationalisation will simplify taxpayer compliance and boost consumption. Effective September 22, new rates of 5% and 18% aim to lower prices on various products. Successful implementation hinges on prepared GSTN systems, clear directives, and anti-profiteering efforts ensuring benefits reach consumers.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has endorsed the GST Council's decision to rationalise tax rates, proposing a dual rate structure of 5% and 18% from September 22. This move is expected to ease compliance for taxpayers and stimulate market consumption by bringing down prices of numerous goods and services.
ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the necessity of prepared GSTN systems and precise communications as critical components for a successful implementation. Moreover, anti-profiteering measures will play a crucial role in ensuring reduced rates benefit end users.
Nanda also noted the government's focus on rationalising tax rates in the textile sector. This approach aims to simplify compliance, improve transparency, enhance profitability, and boost India's textile exports on a global scale.
