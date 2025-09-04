Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: JN Port Boosts Container Capacity

The Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, co-inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's Lawrence Wong, has doubled its capacity to 4.8 million TEUs. The port is also considering Ro-Ro services to ease vehicle transportation. Significant investments highlight India's commitment to port-led development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's Lawrence Wong virtually launched the second phase of the PSA-operated Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, doubling its capacity to 4.8 million TEUs.

Officials discussed introducing Ro-Ro services to improve vehicle transport, addressing exporter demands and reducing congestion in Mumbai.

This expansion aligns with the aim to bolster India's port-led growth, supported by significant FDI and sustainable developments like a 100% renewable energy terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

