Expanding Horizons: JN Port Boosts Container Capacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's Lawrence Wong virtually launched the second phase of the PSA-operated Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, doubling its capacity to 4.8 million TEUs.

Officials discussed introducing Ro-Ro services to improve vehicle transport, addressing exporter demands and reducing congestion in Mumbai.

This expansion aligns with the aim to bolster India's port-led growth, supported by significant FDI and sustainable developments like a 100% renewable energy terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)