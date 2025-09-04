Left Menu

Highway Havoc: Water Leakage Causes Road Collapse in Delhi

A section of National Highway 44 in Delhi's Alipur area collapsed due to water leakage, resulting in minor injuries to an auto-rickshaw driver. The road portion was shut down for repairs as authorities quickly responded by diverting traffic and ensuring minimal disruption for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:33 IST
Highway Havoc: Water Leakage Causes Road Collapse in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant section of National Highway 44 in Delhi's Alipur region collapsed on Thursday, causing injuries to an auto-rickshaw driver. The incident stemmed from water leakage, officials confirmed.

Following the mishap, police reported that the auto driver encountered a crater on a flyover. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attributed the road collapse to an underground water pipeline leak.

In response, the Delhi Jal Board shut down the water line, and NHAI efficiently rerouted traffic to facilitate immediate repair work, minimizing commuter inconvenience. The affected road portion was barricaded to prevent additional accidents. This flyover connects to GT Karnal road and extends into Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

 India
3
Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

 India
4
GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025