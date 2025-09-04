Highway Havoc: Water Leakage Causes Road Collapse in Delhi

A significant section of National Highway 44 in Delhi's Alipur region collapsed on Thursday, causing injuries to an auto-rickshaw driver. The incident stemmed from water leakage, officials confirmed.

Following the mishap, police reported that the auto driver encountered a crater on a flyover. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attributed the road collapse to an underground water pipeline leak.

In response, the Delhi Jal Board shut down the water line, and NHAI efficiently rerouted traffic to facilitate immediate repair work, minimizing commuter inconvenience. The affected road portion was barricaded to prevent additional accidents. This flyover connects to GT Karnal road and extends into Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)