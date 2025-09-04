India's Export Landscape Expands Amidst GST Reforms

India is poised for an export upswing in the current financial year, surpassing last year's figures, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The government is moving swiftly to diversify export markets and products to navigate global economic headwinds.

Goyal emphasized the significance of recent GST reforms in boosting economic activity. With a promise from the industry to pass on GST rate cuts to consumers, the minister highlighted how these changes will diminish inflation and further stimulate consumer demand, thereby invigorating manufacturing.

Despite confrontations such as US-imposed tariffs, the government is actively seeking new markets, with leaders championing the export of shrimp, egg, and chicken to the UAE and Singapore. These efforts fortify strides toward making India a robust manufacturing hub and improving global export competitiveness.

