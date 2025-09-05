Trump Administration Cancels Airline Compensation Plans

In a significant policy reversal, President Donald Trump's administration has announced plans to scrap a proposed rule from the Biden era that would have mandated cash compensation for airline passengers facing delays caused by carriers. This decision could have far-reaching implications for both passengers and the airline industry.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) revealed its intention to withdraw the notice related to this proposed compensation rule, aligning with the current administration's priorities. Alongside this, the department disclosed its consideration to roll back other regulations introduced under Biden, including those about fee disclosures alongside airfares.

Airlines have already expressed their approval, with Airlines for America, a trade association, applauding the review of what they call "unnecessary and burdensome regulations." As the USDOT explores further regulatory revisions, the future of consumer protection in air travel remains under scrutiny.