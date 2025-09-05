AI Express Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes emergency call; plane lands safely

A Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight with 161 passengers on board on Friday suffered an engine fault during its descent at the airport here, prompting the pilot to make a 'PAN-PAN' call for non-life threatening emergency, but the aircraft landed safely soon afterwards, officials said.

The plane landed 20 minutes behind its schedule at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport soon after a suspected oil filter issue was detected mid-air, and everyone on board was safe, they said.

''After receiving information about a technical fault in one of the engines of the Air India Express plane coming from Delhi to Indore, we took all precautions and the aircraft landed at the Indore airport at 9.55 am. As per the schedule, it was supposed to land at 9.35 am,'' Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport's Director Vipinkant Seth told PTI.

The crew members of the flight - IX 1028 - and all 161 passengers are completely safe, he said.

Seth said that the pilot of the plane sent a 'PAN-PAN' signal to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which fire and medical arrangements were made at the airport as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Talking about the incident, a spokesperson of Air India Express said, ''Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, following standard operating procedures, the crew landed safely. Our pilots are well-trained to carry out such precautionary measures.'' 'PAN-PAN' is an internationally valid signal used in maritime and air radio communication. In aviation, it indicates an urgent situation that requires assistance but is not immediately life-threatening. When a pilot sends a 'PAN-PAN' signal, it means that the crew needs immediate help from ATC or 'ground service'.

