CAIT's Swadeshi Drive: Boosting Local Economy Amid US Tariffs

Traders' lobby group, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), announced plans to launch a campaign that promotes 'Swadeshi' goods as viable alternatives to foreign products. This strategic move aims to increase the market presence of indigenous products across India.

The announcement follows the backdrop of US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to elevate 'Swadeshi' produce. Modi has actively encouraged both educational sectors and traders to lead this initiative, reinforcing the government's 'Make in India' and 'vocal for local' missions.

To further this cause, CAIT will host a national conference in Nagpur, drawing over 400 trade leaders and industry representatives. The event will serve as a platform for devising marketing strategies, aiming to ensure that 'Swadeshi' products are ubiquitously available throughout the nation's markets.

