Wall Street's Record Surge Amid Rate-Cut Speculations

Wall Street indexes soared to record highs following a disappointing August jobs report, increasing bets on imminent U.S. interest rate cuts. Notably, Broadcom's strong revenue forecast boosted tech stocks, despite a declined profit forecast from Lululemon. AI revenue growth predictions fueled Broadcom's significant rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:45 IST
Wall Street's main indexes soared to record highs on Friday following a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. This fueled investor speculation on imminent rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Notably, chip giant Broadcom surged on robust quarterly earnings and a positive AI revenue forecast.

The disappointing U.S. job growth in August, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this month. Investors are increasingly betting on a potential interest-rate cut, with CME's FedWatch Tool showing a 16% chance of a 50-basis-point cut in September.

Tech stocks received a significant boost, led by Broadcom's stellar performance. Meanwhile, Lululemon's shares plunged due to a slashed annual profit forecast. Despite this, the S&P 500 closed at a record high, maintaining a positive trajectory in early September trading.

