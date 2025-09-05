Wall Street's Record Surge Amid Rate-Cut Speculations

Wall Street's main indexes soared to record highs on Friday following a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. This fueled investor speculation on imminent rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Notably, chip giant Broadcom surged on robust quarterly earnings and a positive AI revenue forecast.

The disappointing U.S. job growth in August, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this month. Investors are increasingly betting on a potential interest-rate cut, with CME's FedWatch Tool showing a 16% chance of a 50-basis-point cut in September.

Tech stocks received a significant boost, led by Broadcom's stellar performance. Meanwhile, Lululemon's shares plunged due to a slashed annual profit forecast. Despite this, the S&P 500 closed at a record high, maintaining a positive trajectory in early September trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)