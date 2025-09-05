Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

In a historic move, Tesla's board has proposed a $1 trillion incentive package for CEO Elon Musk, setting a new standard for executive compensation. This unprecedented package illustrates the board's confidence in Musk's visionary leadership as Tesla embarks on a mission to become a leader in AI and robotics.

The plan, 18 times larger than a still-disputed $56 billion package from 2018, aims to ensure Musk's focus on achieving Tesla's ambitious targets. However, the sheer magnitude of the package has sparked debates over potential governance risks and shareholder dilution.

Musk's influence continues to dominate Tesla's strategic direction, with critics raising concerns about his political activities potentially interfering with his executive duties. As shareholders prepare for a vote, Tesla's future hangs on its move towards cutting-edge technology under Musk's command.

(With inputs from agencies.)