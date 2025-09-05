Left Menu

Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

Tesla's board proposes a $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, marking the largest corporate pay package in history. The deal underscores Musk's influence over Tesla and highlights the company's strategic pivot towards AI and robotics. Critics question governance risks and potential dilution.

Updated: 05-09-2025 22:05 IST
In a historic move, Tesla's board has proposed a $1 trillion incentive package for CEO Elon Musk, setting a new standard for executive compensation. This unprecedented package illustrates the board's confidence in Musk's visionary leadership as Tesla embarks on a mission to become a leader in AI and robotics.

The plan, 18 times larger than a still-disputed $56 billion package from 2018, aims to ensure Musk's focus on achieving Tesla's ambitious targets. However, the sheer magnitude of the package has sparked debates over potential governance risks and shareholder dilution.

Musk's influence continues to dominate Tesla's strategic direction, with critics raising concerns about his political activities potentially interfering with his executive duties. As shareholders prepare for a vote, Tesla's future hangs on its move towards cutting-edge technology under Musk's command.

