BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

The virtual summit of the BRICS nations, scheduled for next week, will see India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participating under Brazil's presidency. The summit's primary focus is to address trade disruptions following the United States' stringent tariff policies.

With Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the helm, Brazil anticipates a unified strategy in tackling the economic challenges posed by the tariff tensions. This meeting gains significance as BRICS represents a substantial share of the global populace and economy.

This gathering highlights BRICS as a formidable entity in global commerce, with its influence extending across the developed and developing world. The unfolding discussions may significantly impact the trajectory of international trade relations.

