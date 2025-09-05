Left Menu

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in a BRICS virtual summit, led by Brazil, to address trade disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs under Trump's administration. The summit aims to create a united approach among BRICS nations, highlighting the group's influence on global trade and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The virtual summit of the BRICS nations, scheduled for next week, will see India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participating under Brazil's presidency. The summit's primary focus is to address trade disruptions following the United States' stringent tariff policies.

With Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the helm, Brazil anticipates a unified strategy in tackling the economic challenges posed by the tariff tensions. This meeting gains significance as BRICS represents a substantial share of the global populace and economy.

This gathering highlights BRICS as a formidable entity in global commerce, with its influence extending across the developed and developing world. The unfolding discussions may significantly impact the trajectory of international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

