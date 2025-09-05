Lisbon's Tourism Takes a Hit: Funicular Railway Tragedy
A tragic funicular railway crash in Lisbon has claimed 16 lives, sparking concern for the city's tourism industry. Among the deceased are three Britons, two Canadians, and others from various countries. Portuguese authorities have launched an investigation, while maintenance protocols were reportedly followed without detected faults.
In Lisbon, a tragic funicular railway crash has resulted in 16 fatalities, including three Britons, and has led to growing apprehension over its impact on the city's tourism sector.
The crash involved diverse victims from several countries, notably two Canadians identified as retiree conservationist Andre Bergeron and his wife, Blandine Daux.
Preliminary reports suggest no foul play, and the crash is under investigation, while transit officials maintain that routine maintenance had been conducted appropriately.
