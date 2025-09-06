Congress Calls for Army Audit Amid Aviation Safety Concerns
A House representative aims to mandate a U.S. Army inspector general audit of a January military helicopter collision with a civilian jet that killed 67. Although the Army inspector general's office declined an investigation, lawmakers are pressing for safety audits to address aviation system flaws after numerous near-miss incidents.
In a push to enhance aviation safety, Representative Don Beyer is urging Congress to compel the U.S. Army inspector general to audit the January 29 helicopter collision with an American Airlines jet that resulted in 67 fatalities.
Both Senate and House leaders have expressed concerns over systemic flaws in aviation safety following the deadliest U.S. aviation crash in over two decades. Senator Ted Cruz has suggested new legislation for an Army audit into aviation safety practices and possible systemic issues contributing to such incidents.
In response to the rising number of near-misses, particularly around Reagan Washington National Airport and the FAA's criticisms for not addressing these incidents sooner, lawmakers are advocating for heightened scrutiny and future preventative measures.
