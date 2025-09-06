Stock Market Braces for Volatile Week Amid Inflation Uncertainty

In the upcoming week, U.S. stock investors will navigate a tumultuous landscape marked by a slew of inflation data, amidst prevailing uncertainties over tariffs and government bond yields. Despite these challenges, the benchmark S&P 500 recently hit a record high, though the month of September typically poses difficulties for equities.

The focus will be on the monthly U.S. consumer price index, which could indicate potential interest rate cuts. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks have amplified expectations of a rate reduction at the mid-September meeting. Futures data suggests a strong likelihood of easing, with investors eyeing a 90% chance of a quarter-point rate cut.

Additionally, recent judicial rulings on tariffs have reintroduced market uncertainties, complicating decision-making for businesses and investors alike. The volatility in long-term government bond yields has further fueled market tensions. Experts warn that issues related to trade and inflation could continue to challenge investors in the days ahead.

