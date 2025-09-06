Left Menu

U.S. Inaction Amid Afghan Quake Crisis Sparks Global Concern

In the wake of a deadly Afghan earthquake, the U.S. has yet to authorize emergency aid due to policy shifts under the Trump administration. Despite widespread devastation and global appeals, assistance remains stalled amid geopolitical complexities and past aid mismanagement concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and left thousands without homes, calling for immediate international assistance. However, the United States has not yet sanctioned emergency aid, raising concerns amidst geopolitical tensions.

Under former President Trump, significant foreign aid cuts and the closure of USAID have undermined U.S. involvement in global disaster response. Former officials highlight these policy changes as key factors in the current aid impasse, despite past U.S. leadership in global humanitarian efforts.

The U.N. and other international entities emphasize the urgent need for resources to address the crisis, raising issues of humanitarian aid's proper allocation. Meanwhile, U.S. policy under Trump is scrutinized for withholding crucial aid to prevent Taliban exploitation of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

