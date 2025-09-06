A devastating earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and left thousands without homes, calling for immediate international assistance. However, the United States has not yet sanctioned emergency aid, raising concerns amidst geopolitical tensions.

Under former President Trump, significant foreign aid cuts and the closure of USAID have undermined U.S. involvement in global disaster response. Former officials highlight these policy changes as key factors in the current aid impasse, despite past U.S. leadership in global humanitarian efforts.

The U.N. and other international entities emphasize the urgent need for resources to address the crisis, raising issues of humanitarian aid's proper allocation. Meanwhile, U.S. policy under Trump is scrutinized for withholding crucial aid to prevent Taliban exploitation of funds.

