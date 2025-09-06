HEC Infra Projects Secures Major Contract with AMC for Water Infrastructure Development

HEC Infra Projects Limited (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), in a joint venture with Jay Bilnath Construction Co, has successfully secured a new contract from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to augment the Madhubag Water Distribution Station's capacity. This project, valued at ₹21.70 crore, calls for the construction of a 5-lakh litre Elevated Service Reservoir, along with necessary electro-mechanical works at the Khadiya ward in Ahmedabad's Central Zone.

The new venture, planned for execution over a 36-month timeline, signals yet another confirmation of HEC Infra Projects' competence in executing intricate water infrastructure projects. Consistent contracts from AMC underscore the civic authority's trust in HEC's engineering prowess and track record. This project opens up further growth prospects for HEC in governmental as well as private sectors across diverse geographies.

Commenting on the repeated success, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects, expressed satisfaction over AMC's continued faith in their delivery capabilities. He highlighted the significance of these orders in reinforcing their long-term associations and reiterated the company's commitment to exploring more opportunities across regions while maintaining a focus on quality and timely service delivery.