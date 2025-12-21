Tragic Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Young Boy Mauled to Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district as a five-year-old son of a farm labourer was mauled to death by a leopard on Sunday morning. This horrifying event was confirmed by an official from the forest department.

The attack took place in Gopalgram village in Dhari town. Efforts to capture the leopard that attacked the child are underway. Forest officials have installed three cages in the area to trap the predator.

The leopard ambushed the boy, identified as Sahil Katara, while he was walking behind his mother. Despite being rushed to a government hospital, he was pronounced dead. This marks the second such incident recently, as a one-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Dalkhaniya forest range last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)