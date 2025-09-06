Left Menu

Vietnam's Vingroup Expands Footprint in India with Green Energy and Smart Cities Drive

Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, is expanding into India's hospitality, green energy, and automotive sectors. Through VinFast, it launched two electric vehicles and is working on e-buses and two-wheelers. The group plans smart cities and aims to expand Tamil Nadu's plant to 1.5 lakh units.

Updated: 06-09-2025
Vietnam-based Vingroup JSC, a colossal conglomerate similar in stature to India's Tata and Reliance combined, is eyeing a grand entry into multiple sectors in India, with a spotlight on hospitality and green energy. This comes alongside their already established automotive expansions.

Understanding the latent potential, Vingroup's subsidiary, VinFast, has inaugurated its presence in India's passenger vehicle market by introducing two state-of-the-art electric models. The company also signals ambitions of developing expansive smart cities across the nation.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau highlighted the group's ventures, noting its plans to multiply its production capacity in Tamil Nadu and establish a robust dealer network. Concurrently, investment in charging technologies will be prioritized to complement their electric vehicle offerings, symbolizing a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

