Delhi-NCR Retail Leasing Surge: A 25% Increase Unveiled
Leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR grew by 25% in the first half of 2025, driven by demand from fashion and apparel sectors. The total leased space reached 5 lakh sq ft, up from 4 lakh sq ft last year. New supply also played a key role in this increase.
In the first half of 2025, retail space leasing in shopping malls and high-streets across Delhi-NCR surged by 25%, influenced by improved demand and new inventory, according to a report by CBRE.
The data indicates an increase in leasing activity, reaching 5 lakh square feet, compared to 4 lakh square feet in the same period last year. The fashion and apparel sector emerged as the primary driver, accounting for 35% of total leasing activity in the region.
Industry experts attribute this trend to the resilience of the retail sector and evolving consumer preferences. With new supply and increased footfall, stakeholders are optimistic about the future outlook, especially in prime and emerging retail markets within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
