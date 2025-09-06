Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Retail Leasing Surge: A 25% Increase Unveiled

Leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR grew by 25% in the first half of 2025, driven by demand from fashion and apparel sectors. The total leased space reached 5 lakh sq ft, up from 4 lakh sq ft last year. New supply also played a key role in this increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:03 IST
Delhi-NCR Retail Leasing Surge: A 25% Increase Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the first half of 2025, retail space leasing in shopping malls and high-streets across Delhi-NCR surged by 25%, influenced by improved demand and new inventory, according to a report by CBRE.

The data indicates an increase in leasing activity, reaching 5 lakh square feet, compared to 4 lakh square feet in the same period last year. The fashion and apparel sector emerged as the primary driver, accounting for 35% of total leasing activity in the region.

Industry experts attribute this trend to the resilience of the retail sector and evolving consumer preferences. With new supply and increased footfall, stakeholders are optimistic about the future outlook, especially in prime and emerging retail markets within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

 India
2
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

 United States
3
Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu ...

 India
4
Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025