Delhi-NCR Retail Leasing Surge: A 25% Increase Unveiled

In the first half of 2025, retail space leasing in shopping malls and high-streets across Delhi-NCR surged by 25%, influenced by improved demand and new inventory, according to a report by CBRE.

The data indicates an increase in leasing activity, reaching 5 lakh square feet, compared to 4 lakh square feet in the same period last year. The fashion and apparel sector emerged as the primary driver, accounting for 35% of total leasing activity in the region.

Industry experts attribute this trend to the resilience of the retail sector and evolving consumer preferences. With new supply and increased footfall, stakeholders are optimistic about the future outlook, especially in prime and emerging retail markets within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)