India's GST Reforms: A Boost to Agriculture and Rice Exports

India's next-gen GST reforms promise a significant positive impact on agriculture, especially rice exports. With quicker GST registrations, expedited refunds, and reduced tax burdens, industry leaders laud the reforms as a catalyst for growth, consumer demand, and economic stimulation as announced by Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:34 IST
Dev Garg, Vice President, Indian Rice Exporters Federation (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's recent GST reforms, heralded as a transformative economic shift, are poised to rejuvenate the agriculture sector, particularly the rice industry. The Indian Rice Exporters Federation's Vice President, Dev Garg, emphasized the reforms' potential for economic revitalization, calling it much more than a mere tax reform.

The key changes include a reduced processing time for GST registration from over a month to just three days, easing significant logistical burdens for exporters. Garg stressed this adjustment would simplify operations across major ports, like Kandla and Mumbai, thus spurring growth and job creation.

Crucially, the reforms promise faster GST refunds, with a new policy allowing exporters a provisional 90% refund within one week, down from 60 days. This shift is set to unlock considerable working capital, estimated at over 1200 crore rupees in the rice sector alone, potentially boosting consumer demand amid an expected record rice harvest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

