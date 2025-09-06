India's GST Reforms: A Boost to Agriculture and Rice Exports

India's recent GST reforms, heralded as a transformative economic shift, are poised to rejuvenate the agriculture sector, particularly the rice industry. The Indian Rice Exporters Federation's Vice President, Dev Garg, emphasized the reforms' potential for economic revitalization, calling it much more than a mere tax reform.

The key changes include a reduced processing time for GST registration from over a month to just three days, easing significant logistical burdens for exporters. Garg stressed this adjustment would simplify operations across major ports, like Kandla and Mumbai, thus spurring growth and job creation.

Crucially, the reforms promise faster GST refunds, with a new policy allowing exporters a provisional 90% refund within one week, down from 60 days. This shift is set to unlock considerable working capital, estimated at over 1200 crore rupees in the rice sector alone, potentially boosting consumer demand amid an expected record rice harvest.

