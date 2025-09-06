India and Myanmar: A New Era of Trade and Cooperation

The Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) has revealed plans to establish a Myanmar Trade Council, a move set to enhance economic, educational, and technological collaborations between the two countries. The announcement comes as Myanmar joins the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), providing new avenues for regional engagement.

Speaking at the International Resilience Summit 2025 in Bengaluru, Myanmar's Ambassador to India, Zaw Oo, emphasized the longstanding cultural and economic ties between the nations and urged Indian investors to contribute to Myanmar's growth across various sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy.

As the relationship continues to evolve, IETO President Asif Iqbal highlighted the promising opportunities that lie ahead, particularly for Karnataka and Bengaluru, in fostering sustainable global partnerships. The bilateral trade, which reached USD 1.8 billion in FY 2024–25, underscores the potential for further economic integration between the two regions.