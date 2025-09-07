Left Menu

Air Canada's Flight Attendants Reject Wage Deal, Seek Mediation

Air Canada flight attendants rejected a wage offer, forcing mediation as legal strike actions have been exhausted. A disputed deal initially ended a strike affecting half a million passengers. The focus now is on mediation or arbitration to address grievances on ground pay and wage increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 02:32 IST
Air Canada's Flight Attendants Reject Wage Deal, Seek Mediation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Air Canada flight attendants rejected a recent wage agreement with a 99.1% vote against the company's proposal. The decision underscores the ongoing wage dispute, with the resolution now expected to shift to mediation due to legal limitations on strike action.

A tentative agreement reached in August had momentarily ended a four-day strike that disrupted flights for half a million passengers. However, both Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees agreed to avoid further labor disruptions, maintaining service continuity.

The disagreement primarily focuses on compensation for ground duties, a topic gaining traction among North American flight attendants. Failure to resolve this during mediation will see the dispute move to arbitration, affecting workers' wages, benefits, and work conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025