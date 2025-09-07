Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Man Trapped Between Thane Bridge Girders

A man named Prakash Kamble sustained injuries after getting trapped between the girders of a railway bridge in Thane, Maharashtra. Rescue teams from various departments worked to extricate him. He suffered severe head and back injuries and was taken to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:39 IST
A man named Prakash Kamble sustained injuries after getting trapped between girders of a railway bridge in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, stated that rescue efforts began around 9.30 am after Kamble slipped while walking along the railway track, leading to his fall and subsequent entrapment.

Teams from the Railway Police, Thane Nagar police station, fire department, and the disaster management cell were swiftly deployed. Kamble suffered serious injuries to his head and back and was immediately rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

