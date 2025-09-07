Left Menu

BEST Expands Fleet with New Electric Buses on Coastal Routes

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has expanded its fleet with the introduction of 17 new electric buses. These will operate on newly established routes, including the Coastal Road, enhancing Mumbai's public transport. The fleet electrification initiative aims to reduce emissions and improve commuter experience with modern amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:14 IST
BEST Expands Fleet with New Electric Buses on Coastal Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's public transportation network has received a green boost as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking introduced 17 new electric buses to its fleet. Officials confirmed the vehicles will serve new routes along the Coastal Road starting Sunday.

Manufactured by Nagpur's Mumbadevi Mobility Private Limited, these buses are based at the Oshiwara depot in the western suburbs. IAS officer Asheesh Sharma, BEST's general manager, inaugurated the latest addition at the Colaba depot on Saturday.

The initiative is part of BEST's larger push to electrify its fleet. Current assets number over 1,000 electric buses, including 50 double-deckers. The shift is taking place on a wet lease model, placing operational costs, including fuel, drivers, and maintenance, on the provider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Airbus on Domestic Routes for Better Passenger Experience

Call for Airbus on Domestic Routes for Better Passenger Experience

 India
2
Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics

Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

 India
4
Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025