BEST Expands Fleet with New Electric Buses on Coastal Routes

Mumbai's public transportation network has received a green boost as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking introduced 17 new electric buses to its fleet. Officials confirmed the vehicles will serve new routes along the Coastal Road starting Sunday.

Manufactured by Nagpur's Mumbadevi Mobility Private Limited, these buses are based at the Oshiwara depot in the western suburbs. IAS officer Asheesh Sharma, BEST's general manager, inaugurated the latest addition at the Colaba depot on Saturday.

The initiative is part of BEST's larger push to electrify its fleet. Current assets number over 1,000 electric buses, including 50 double-deckers. The shift is taking place on a wet lease model, placing operational costs, including fuel, drivers, and maintenance, on the provider.

