Pile-Up on Mumbai's Coastal Road

A multi-car accident on Coastal Road in Mumbai left one injured. Two cabs collided with a Mercedes, causing one taxi to flip and the luxury car to hit a divider. Businessman Amit Seth was injured but released after hospital treatment. The incident spread rapidly on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:43 IST
A three-car pile-up on Mumbai's Coastal Road resulted in injuries on Tuesday, police have reported.

The incident occurred when two taxis consecutively rear-ended a Mercedes, overturning one of the taxis and forcing the luxury vehicle into a road divider.

Businessman Amit Seth, a passenger in the Mercedes, was treated and released from the hospital. Video footage of the crash quickly went viral, and an investigation is currently underway.

