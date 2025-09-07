Left Menu

LNJ GreenPET and Sumitomo Join Forces for Sustainable r-PET Revolution in India

LNJ GreenPET has partnered with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation to advance the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector in India. The collaboration will involve market analysis, raw material sourcing, and sales channel development, aiming for commercial production by 2026. This initiative supports India's sustainability goals and the global demand for eco-friendly packaging.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:18 IST
  • India

LNJ GreenPET has announced a strategic collaboration with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation to enhance India's recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector. This partnership sets the stage for significant strides in sustainable plastic recycling.

The agreement encompasses a broad scope, including raw material procurement, marketing, and potential investment opportunities. Both companies will undertake a detailed market study, looking into customer segmentation, supply chain benchmarking, and regulatory analysis. LNJ GreenPET's commercial r-PET production is projected to commence in 2026.

Sumitomo Corporation will facilitate interim sourcing of r-PET flakes globally and support pre-marketing efforts. This alliance not only aligns with India's circular economy goals but also addresses the global demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

