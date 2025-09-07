LNJ GreenPET and Sumitomo Join Forces for Sustainable r-PET Revolution in India

LNJ GreenPET has announced a strategic collaboration with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation to enhance India's recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector. This partnership sets the stage for significant strides in sustainable plastic recycling.

The agreement encompasses a broad scope, including raw material procurement, marketing, and potential investment opportunities. Both companies will undertake a detailed market study, looking into customer segmentation, supply chain benchmarking, and regulatory analysis. LNJ GreenPET's commercial r-PET production is projected to commence in 2026.

Sumitomo Corporation will facilitate interim sourcing of r-PET flakes globally and support pre-marketing efforts. This alliance not only aligns with India's circular economy goals but also addresses the global demand for sustainable packaging solutions.