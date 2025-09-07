Navi Mumbai Metro Line Reaches 1 Crore Ridership Milestone

The Belapur-Pendhar metro line in Navi Mumbai has achieved a major milestone, successfully crossing a ridership of 1 crore since its launch in November 2023, as stated in an official release on Sunday. This achievement represents a significant accomplishment within just under two years of operation.

The metro line is part of the ambitious Navi Mumbai Metro project, aimed at providing fast and modern mass transit for the city. It plays a crucial role in linking residential and industrial hubs such as CBD Belapur and Taloja MIDC, thereby reducing travel time and easing congestion on the roads.

According to CIDCO, the state-owned entity managing the line, measures such as a capped maximum fare of Rs 30 and revised train schedules to increase frequency during peak hours have attracted more commuters. The line now operates trains every 10 minutes during peak times and every 15 minutes during non-peak times.

(With inputs from agencies.)