Hong Kong Braces for Storm Tapah: Schools and Businesses Closed

Hong Kong was hit by severe Tropical Storm Tapah, prompting the closure of schools and many businesses. Gale force winds and heavy rain affected the area, leading to the suspension of most transport. Minor damage was reported, and the Typhoon 8 signal is in place until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 05:47 IST
In response to severe Tropical Storm Tapah, Hong Kong shut down schools and many businesses on Monday. The storm came within 170 km of the city, bringing with it gale force winds and heavy rain that affected much of the financial hub. As a precaution, several flights were canceled.

Most public transport services, including ferries, buses, and trams, were suspended, although the city's mass transit railway system continued to operate at reduced frequency. The Hong Kong Observatory announced that the Typhoon 8 signal, the third-highest warning, would remain effective until at least 11 a.m. Businesses are allowed to reopen once the signal is lowered, but schools will remain closed all day.

Sustained winds reaching 101 kph were recorded near Hong Kong's international airport on Lantau Island, with gusts peaking at 151 kph. Additionally, an Amber rainstorm signal, the lowest of a three-tier warning, was issued early Monday morning. In nearby Shenzhen, schools were similarly affected.

