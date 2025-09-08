Left Menu

China's Slowing Export Growth Sparks Global Trade Concerns

China's export growth slowed in August, revealing a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year, down from July's 7.2% rise. The trade surplus remains contentious, particularly with the US and EU. Ongoing trade tensions and tariffs impact China's trade dynamics, notably plummeting exports to the US.

  • Country:
  • China

China's export growth has decelerated significantly in August, according to data from the country's customs agency. Exports reached $321.8 billion, marking a mere 4.4% increase year-on-year, a notable drop from the 7.2% jump seen in July. Imports, meanwhile, showed a modest 1.8% rise to $219.5 billion.

The resulting large trade surplus continues to fuel tension with key trading partners, such as the US and the European Union. While consumers benefit from low-cost Chinese goods, these imports have led to job losses in manufacturing sectors abroad. In the year's first eight months, China boasted a $785.3 billion trade surplus.

The trade dispute, fueled by tariffs, remains unresolved between China and the US. President Donald Trump's administration imposed an additional 30% tariff on Chinese goods, with China implementing retaliatory tariffs. This led to a 33% drop in Chinese exports to the US in August. However, exports to the EU rose by 10.4%, despite slight declines in imports from the bloc.

