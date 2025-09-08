China's Slowing Export Growth Sparks Global Trade Concerns
China's export growth slowed in August, revealing a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year, down from July's 7.2% rise. The trade surplus remains contentious, particularly with the US and EU. Ongoing trade tensions and tariffs impact China's trade dynamics, notably plummeting exports to the US.
China's export growth has decelerated significantly in August, according to data from the country's customs agency. Exports reached $321.8 billion, marking a mere 4.4% increase year-on-year, a notable drop from the 7.2% jump seen in July. Imports, meanwhile, showed a modest 1.8% rise to $219.5 billion.
The resulting large trade surplus continues to fuel tension with key trading partners, such as the US and the European Union. While consumers benefit from low-cost Chinese goods, these imports have led to job losses in manufacturing sectors abroad. In the year's first eight months, China boasted a $785.3 billion trade surplus.
The trade dispute, fueled by tariffs, remains unresolved between China and the US. President Donald Trump's administration imposed an additional 30% tariff on Chinese goods, with China implementing retaliatory tariffs. This led to a 33% drop in Chinese exports to the US in August. However, exports to the EU rose by 10.4%, despite slight declines in imports from the bloc.
