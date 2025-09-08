China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

China's export growth decelerated in August as the temporary benefits of a tariff truce with the U.S. waned, though demand from other regions offered some respite. Policymakers face domestic consumption challenges and external economic threats as they aim to support the economy without hasty fiscal interventions.

With erratic U.S. trade policies under President Trump prompting manufacturers to explore alternative markets, China seeks to meet its 5% annual growth goal. Chinese exports increased by 4.4% year-on-year in August, falling short of the anticipated 5% growth due to a high comparative base and tariff-related distortions in previous data.

Despite a 33.12% decline in exports to the U.S., shipments to Southeast Asia surged by 22.5%. However, navigating the global market remains tough amid continued threats of further penalties from the U.S. and domestic policy challenges, including a sluggish property sector affecting consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)