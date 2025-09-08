Left Menu

Spain Intensifies Measures Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures to pressure Israel, including banning weapons shipments via Spanish ports. Spain will increase aid to Palestinians and embargo goods from Israeli settlements. Additionally, those involved in alleged 'genocide' will be banned from entering Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:03 IST
Spain Intensifies Measures Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions
Pedro Sanchez

In a bold move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared escalated actions against Israel, including preventing Israeli-bound weapons from transiting through Spanish territories. Speaking on Monday, Sanchez outlined his government's strategy aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel.

Besides halting the transportation of arms, Spain has also pledged to enhance its financial support to the Palestinian authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Moreover, Spain will enforce an embargo on products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This comprehensive approach aims to urge Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration to mitigate the hardships faced by Palestinians, which Sanchez articulated as part of a broader policy framework. Additionally, entry bans will be imposed on individuals deemed complicit in what Sanchez described as 'genocide'.

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Restrictions on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Spain Tightens Restrictions on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Shivalaya Construction Eyes IPO to Reduce Debt

Shivalaya Construction Eyes IPO to Reduce Debt

 India
3
Alcaraz Reclaims US Open Trophy Amidst Dramatic Sports Highlights

Alcaraz Reclaims US Open Trophy Amidst Dramatic Sports Highlights

 Global
4
Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Courts

Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Cou...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025