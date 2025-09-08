ASEAN's Strategic Dance with Giants: India and China's Growth Potential

Regarded as the 'drivers of Asia's growth', India and China's engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) offers notable economic potential. Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan, emphasized the importance of ASEAN as a strategic platform for collaboration among these giants, during a thought-provoking forum.

Highlighting the initiatives to bolster ASEAN-India connectivity, Tan underscored the critical role the region plays in intertwining supply chains. He suggested that the countries' thriving markets present vast opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors and green energy, which could be leveraged for bilateral benefits.

Tan pointed out Singapore's robust partnerships with both China and India, noting the city-state's longstanding trade and cultural ties. The focus remains on fostering deeper integration through trust and cooperation, paving the way for a future rich in economic growth and transnational collaboration.

