Bihar's Rail Revolution: Festive Special Trains Surge
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Narendra Modi government will operate over 12,000 special trains during the Diwali-Chhath festive season. This marks a significant increase from 7,500 in 2024. Notifications for 8,591 trains have already been issued, showcasing the government's commitment to facilitate travel for people from Bihar.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has revealed that the central government, led by Narendra Modi, plans to deploy over 12,000 special trains for the upcoming Diwali-Chhath festive season.
The number of trains, projected to reach 12,739, reflects a marked increase from the 7,500 specials that ran previously in 2024. Notifications have already been issued for 8,591 trains, highlighting the eagerness to facilitate mass travel during these festive celebrations.
Praising Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for their dedication to the people of Bihar, Choudhary also commended the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, underscoring the collaborative efforts towards bolstering transport infrastructure in the region.
