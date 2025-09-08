SpiceJet's Strategic Move to Revive Fleet Operations

SpiceJet, currently navigating financial turbulence, aims to restore operations for 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026. The airline ended the June quarter with a net loss of Rs 238 crore, a stark contrast to a Rs 150 crore profit the previous year.

As of the June quarter's end, SpiceJet had 21 aircraft in operation from a total of 56, comprising mostly Boeing 737s and Q400s. Efforts are being made to accelerate restoration, with 19 engines dispatched globally for overhauls to ensure the fleet's return to the skies.

Amidst ongoing challenges, the carrier plans to introduce 10 Boeing 737 aircraft on a damp lease starting October and is in discussions for further inductions in late 2025. These strategic moves aim to ramp up operations and meet peak demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)