SpiceJet's Strategic Move to Revive Fleet Operations
SpiceJet plans to reactivate 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026 as part of its recovery plan, despite reporting a significant loss in the June quarter. The airline currently operates 21 out of its 56 aircraft amidst challenges, with efforts underway to enhance its fleet capacity and improve financial performance.
SpiceJet, currently navigating financial turbulence, aims to restore operations for 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026. The airline ended the June quarter with a net loss of Rs 238 crore, a stark contrast to a Rs 150 crore profit the previous year.
As of the June quarter's end, SpiceJet had 21 aircraft in operation from a total of 56, comprising mostly Boeing 737s and Q400s. Efforts are being made to accelerate restoration, with 19 engines dispatched globally for overhauls to ensure the fleet's return to the skies.
Amidst ongoing challenges, the carrier plans to introduce 10 Boeing 737 aircraft on a damp lease starting October and is in discussions for further inductions in late 2025. These strategic moves aim to ramp up operations and meet peak demand.
