Airbnb's Economic Impact: Transforming India's Tourism Landscape in 2024
Airbnb supported over 1.11 lakh jobs in India in 2024 and boosted the economy by Rs 2,400 crore in wages. The platform saw Rs 11,200 crore in guest spending and accounted for 0.5% of India's travel GDP, with significant contributions to various sectors.
Global home-sharing giant, Airbnb, announced it supported approximately 1.11 lakh jobs across India in 2024, marking a substantial impact on the nation's tourism and hospitality industry. The company revealed its economic contribution amounted to Rs 2,400 crore in wages during this period.
The 'Economic Impact of Airbnb in India 2024' report highlights Airbnb guest spending in India reached Rs 11,200 crore, encompassing both accommodation and non-accommodation expenses. Domestic travellers represented 91% of Airbnb guests, driven by increased interest from younger Indian tourists.
The report, collaboratively developed with Oxford Economics, emphasizes the platform's role in bolstering tourism-related employment, contributing significantly to the broader economy, and fostering growth in non-urban travel destinations.
