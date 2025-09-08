The Speed Dilemma: Tackling Road Safety Through Smarter Strategies

Speeding is not merely a matter of breaking laws, as revealed by a research study from the George Institute of Global Health. The study identifies social pressure, inadequate road design, and weak enforcement systems as key influencers of speeding.

Published in the BMJ Injury Prevention journal, the findings point to effective speed management as a critical tool to reduce the risk of fatal crashes by up to 40% with a 10 km/h reduction in average vehicle speed. The study underscores the growing relevance of speed management in countries like India, which leads in road crash fatalities.

Recommendations include more transparent enforcement, designing roads that naturally slow down vehicles, and challenging cultural norms associated with risky driving. The research calls for smarter strategies in line with global road safety goals to ensure safer driving environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)