India and Qatar Near Finalization of Trade Agreement

India and Qatar are expected to finalize the terms of a bilateral trade agreement next month, according to a senior official.

Following the finalization, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Qatar in October to discuss the deal further. This development signifies a significant step towards enhancing trade relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, discussions progress on India's trade pact with the EU, with the 13th round of FTA talks currently underway. Previously, in February, both India and Qatar agreed to double their bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the coming five years.