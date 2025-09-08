Left Menu

India and Qatar Near Finalization of Trade Agreement

India and Qatar are on the verge of finalizing a bilateral trade pact, with terms expected to be set next month. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar thereafter. Meanwhile, progress continues on India's trade negotiations with the EU amidst ongoing FTA discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:24 IST
India and Qatar Near Finalization of Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar are expected to finalize the terms of a bilateral trade agreement next month, according to a senior official.

Following the finalization, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Qatar in October to discuss the deal further. This development signifies a significant step towards enhancing trade relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, discussions progress on India's trade pact with the EU, with the 13th round of FTA talks currently underway. Previously, in February, both India and Qatar agreed to double their bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the coming five years.

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025