Gautam Solar Unveils Rs. 4,000 Crore Solar Cell Hub in Madhya Pradesh

Gautam Solar plans a state-of-the-art solar cell manufacturing facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh with a Rs. 4,000 crore investment. Aiming for a 5 GW capacity, the facility will boost India's solar sector. Phase 1 of 2 GW is underway, with completion by 2026; plans for IPO and solar wafer production ahead.

Gautam Solar Unveils Rs. 4,000 Crore Solar Cell Hub in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Solar Private Limited, a prominent solar module manufacturer, has pledged a significant investment of Rs. 4,000 crore to establish an advanced solar cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. The facility, to be developed across 54 acres in Gwalior, will focus on producing cutting-edge TOPCon solar cells with a planned capacity of 5 GW.

The project has already commenced with Phase 1, which will see the development of a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing capability. Scheduled for completion by 2026, the project's advancement will set the stage for Gautam Solar's launch of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to secure funds for Phase 2, which aims to add another 3 GW of capacity.

Exciting developments on the horizon, Gautam Solar anticipates venturing into solar wafer manufacturing, aspiring to establish a fully integrated solar value chain within India. With recent high ratings from CRISIL, the company stands as a robust entity with notable bankability and long-term prospects, underscoring its commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition and self-reliance objectives. Director Gautam Mohanka considers the investment a milestone for India's renewable energy landscape.

