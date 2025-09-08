Kia India's Price Reduction: A Response to GST Cuts

Kia India announced on Monday that it is slashing prices of its vehicles to pass on the benefits of a recent GST rate cut to its customers. The price reductions are significant, ranging from Rs 48,513 on the Carens model to a substantial Rs 4.48 lakh on the Carnival.

This move by Kia comes in response to the government's decision to reduce GST rates, aiming to make vehicles more affordable. The new pricing structure is effective from September 22, according to the company's official statement.

Similarly, JSW MG Motor India has also made price cuts effective from September 7, with reductions between Rs 54,000 to Rs 3.04 lakh. This trend reflects a broader industry response to the GST adjustments, benefiting car buyers across the country.