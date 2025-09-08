Left Menu

Empowering Frontline Heroes: Delhi Rail's Life-Saving Training Initiative

The Delhi Rail Division has initiated a training program for frontline staff focusing on first-aid and CPR. The sessions, led by a team of doctors, aim to enhance emergency response skills for personnel at major stations, ensuring improved passenger safety during medical emergencies.

Empowering Frontline Heroes: Delhi Rail's Life-Saving Training Initiative
In a significant move to boost passenger safety, the Delhi Rail Division commenced an intensive training course for its frontline staff beginning September 2, 2025. This initiative is designed to equip personnel with essential skills in first aid and CPR to respond effectively in medical emergencies.

Key stations including Anand Vihar, New Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin hosted these sessions, which were led by a team of doctors from the Delhi Division. The training covered CPR, use of Automated External Defibrillators, and practical emergency response training, aiming to empower Railway Protection Force, commercial staff, and other personnel.

Earlier, a similar program was conducted in May 2025, training around 1900 staff. This second phase aims to enhance emergency response capabilities by training approximately 900 personnel, reinforcing the commitment to comprehensive passenger safety.

