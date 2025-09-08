Karnataka Courts Japanese Giants: A Blueprint for Semiconductor Leadership

The Karnataka government is diligently working to establish the state as a significant global hub for semiconductors, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. This initiative is highlighted by Minister M B Patil's current visit to Japan aimed at securing strategic partnerships and attracting new investments in these sectors.

Accompanied by senior officials like Selvakumar S and Gunjan Krishna, Patil engaged in pivotal discussions with industry giants such as Tokyo Electron, Mitsubishi Electric, and Honda. These talks aim to strengthen Karnataka's appeal as an investment destination by showcasing the state's developed semiconductor ecosystem and skilled talent pool.

In a major development, Honda plans to set up its first electric two-wheeler production base in Bengaluru. This move aligns with the Global Investors Meet MoU and is backed by an investment of Rs 600 crore. The Karnataka government has assured comprehensive support to facilitate further Japanese investments in the state's burgeoning electronics and manufacturing sectors.