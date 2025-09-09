Left Menu

Swift Evacuation as Smoke Disrupts Electric Bus Journey

Thirteen passengers aboard an MSRTC electric bus were safely evacuated in Thane, Maharashtra, after smoke was detected in one of its wheels. The passengers were provided another bus for their journey. Authorities promptly managed the situation to ensure no injuries or significant traffic disruptions occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and well-coordinated response, thirteen passengers traveling on an MSRTC electric bus in Thane, Maharashtra, were evacuated after smoke reportedly emerged from one of the vehicle's wheels on Tuesday morning.

To ensure passenger safety, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation promptly arranged for an alternative bus following the incident. The affected bus was on a route from Mumbai's Borivali area to Nashik district.

Authorities confirmed that Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management team quickly contained the issue, utilizing hose reels to manage the smoke. Despite the incident, traffic on the busy route remained unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

