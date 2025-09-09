Swift Evacuation as Smoke Disrupts Electric Bus Journey

In a swift and well-coordinated response, thirteen passengers traveling on an MSRTC electric bus in Thane, Maharashtra, were evacuated after smoke reportedly emerged from one of the vehicle's wheels on Tuesday morning.

To ensure passenger safety, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation promptly arranged for an alternative bus following the incident. The affected bus was on a route from Mumbai's Borivali area to Nashik district.

Authorities confirmed that Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management team quickly contained the issue, utilizing hose reels to manage the smoke. Despite the incident, traffic on the busy route remained unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)